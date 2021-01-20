Wiaan Mulder: Leicestershire sign South Africa all-rounder

Wiaan Mulder in action for South Africa
Wiaan Mulder made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2019

Leicestershire have signed South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as an overseas player for 2021.

The 22-year-old played for the Proteas in the recent 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, taking 5-108 and scoring 36 runs from the Boxing Day Test and taking 4-77 in the second Test.

Mulder, who had a brief spell with Kent in 2019, will feature in both Championship and One-Day Cup cricket.

Head coach Paul Nixon said Mulder is "top-class" and "a matchwinner".

Nixon told the club website:external-link "Wiaan is a player who is comfortable batting in the top six and is a first change bowler at the very highest level.

"He is highly experienced for a young player and will add a huge amount to our group.

"I have spoken to many people about Wiaan and everybody has good things to say about how he goes about his work."

