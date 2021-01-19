Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sussex have signed highly-rated seamer Sean Hunt from Surrey.

Hunt, 19, was Surrey's academy player of the year in 2019 and took eight wickets for the Young Lions South team against their North rivals last summer.

The left-armer is spending the winter in Australia with the Darren Lehmann Cricket Academy and will link up with Sussex in either March or April.

Hunt has yet to play a first-team game, but did feature in Surrey's second team last summer.

"Sean has huge potential and fits into our strategy of developing young cricketers of the right talent and attitude to bring sustained success to Sussex and produce England cricketers," Sussex's red-ball and one-day head coach Ian Salisbury said.