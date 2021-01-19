Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former Test and T20 captain Shakib has taken 260 wickets and scored 6,323 runs in ODI cricket

First one-day international, Mirpur West Indies 122 all out (32.2 overs): Mayers 40; Shakib 4-8; Mahmud 3-28 Bangladesh 125-4 (33.5 overs): Tamim 44, Shakib 19; Hosein 3-26 Bangladesh won by six wickets Scorecard

Shakib Al Hasan took 4-8 on his return to international cricket as Bangladesh beat West Indies by six wickets in the first one-day international in Mirpur.

The 33-year-old all-rounder was playing his first game since being banned for "failing to report corrupt approaches" in October 2019.

West Indies were bowled out for 122 from 32.2 overs, with debutant Hasan Mahmud taking 3-28.

Captain Tamim Iqbal scored 44 as the hosts reached the target in 33.5 overs.

Shakib was given a two-year ban - with one year suspended - after accepting three charges relating to requests for "inside information for betting purposes".

The approaches came during an international tri-series also involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in January 2018, and that year's Indian Premier League.

The spinner - who has played 56 Tests, 206 ODIs and 76 T20s for Bangladesh and was the country's Test captain - made an immediate impact on his return as he tore through a West Indies batting line-up that included six debutants.

Only Kyle Mayers, in his first game for the tourists, offered any real resistance, scoring 40, as Shakib and Mahmud took wickets at regular intervals.

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein, on debut, took 3-26, including the wicket of Shakib, who scored 19 off 43 balls to cap off a man-of-the-match performance.

The teams will meet again in the second of the three-match ODI series in Mirpur on Friday and will also play a two-Test series next month.