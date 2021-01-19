Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win and inflicted Australia's first defeat at the Gabba since 1988

On 19 December, India cricket experienced one of its darkest days on the field.

The touring side were bowled out for 36 - their lowest total in Test cricket - and lost the first match of the series against Australia in Adelaide.

But exactly a month later, we witnessed the culmination of arguably the greatest series the game has ever seen. And perhaps the greatest comeback.

India came fighting back to win the second Test in Melbourne, dug in to draw in Sydney, and then pulled off an astonishing run-chase to triumph by three wickets in the decider at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Let's look at how the cricketing world reacted.

No Kohli? No problem

The India team were missing many key players, including captain Virat Kohli, who returned home after the first Test to be at the birth of his first child.

Kohli, as expected, was overjoyed at the way his team bounced back…

And it turns out he left the side in capable hands, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane leading the fightback…

The remarkable comeback was duly appreciated by the greatest India batsman of all…

While current and former players from across the globe also applauded the feat…

And even a Bollywood star shared her thoughts…

'The depth of Indian cricket is scary'

With a depleted India missing Kohli, several fast bowlers and spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, it was an opportunity for some of the younger members of the team to make their mark on Test cricket.

Step forward Rishabh Pant, 23, and Shubman Gill, 21.

Needing 328 to win, a record run-chase at Brisbane, Gill made 91 and Pant was unbeaten on 89.

The future looks bright for India…

'I have egg on my face'

After the one-sided nature of the series opener, some pundits and former players, including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan, predicted a 4-0 Australia victory.

This tweet from Ashwin suggests those predictions fuelled the fire for India's resurgence…

Meanwhile, Vaughan became inundated with tweets from the sub-continent...

Although the Test Match Special pundit did admit he got it wrong…

Australian arrogance and pride injured - Sehwag

Away from the on-field action, the series was full of controversy and drama; most notably in the drawn third Test.

There were suggestions Australia batsman Steve Smith deliberately scuffed up the crease to gain an advantage - a claim he disputed - while captain Tim Paine was embroiled in a verbal exchange with India's Ashwin.

Paine could be heard saying: "I can't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash."

Well, Paine's words may well have returned to haunt him, as Australia suffered their first loss at the ground since 1988.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag had his say…

Meanwhile, ex-Australia internationals Shane Warne and Tom Moody pondered where the team go from here…

Despite the fierce nature of the series, there was a nice touch from India, who recognised Australia spinner Nathan Lyon's 100th Test by presenting him a signed jersey…

'England v India is a big series'

There will be little time for India to relax and unwind. They begin a four-Test home series against England, followed by limited-overs games, in Chennai on 5 February.

With Joe Root's men 1-0 up in a two-match series against Sri Lanka, these former England internationals - like most cricket fans - are looking forward to what will be an intriguing match-up…