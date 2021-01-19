Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia v India, the Gabba, Brisbane (day four) Australia 369 (Labuschagne 108, Paine 50) & 294 (Smith 55, Siraj 5-73) India 336 (Thakur 67, Sundar 62; Hazlewood 5-57) & 329-7 (Gill 91, Pant 89*) India won by three wickets Scorecard

India pulled off an astonishing run-chase to inflict Australia's first defeat at the Gabba since 1988, win the fourth Test by three wickets and take one of the all-time great series.

Needing 328, a Brisbane record run-chase, the injury-hit tourists got home with three overs to spare.

Shubman Gill made 91 and Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 89.

They win the series 2-1, keeping the Border-Gavaskar they won in Australia two years ago.

It is perhaps one of the finest Test series wins by any away side, especially given the list of players unavailable to India by the time the final match was played.

That included captain and talisman Virat Kohli, who only played in the first Test before departing to be at the birth of his firth child, a host of fast bowlers and first-choice spin pair Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

In addition to the absent players, India somehow recovered from being bowled out for 36 - their lowest total in Test cricket - in losing the series opener by eight wickets.

What followed were three Tests of the highest quality and drama, with India producing a stunning comeback to win the second Test by eight wickets, then defiantly batting through the final day to earn a draw in the third.

But they saved their best performance for last, a superb contest that ensured the series went down to the final hour of the last day, with the shadows lengthening and a near-empty Gabba filled with the sound of a smattering of raucous India supporters.

More to follow.