Australia v India: Rishabh Pant & Shubman Gill lead tourists to stunning series win

Cheteshwar Pujara
Australia v India, the Gabba, Brisbane (day four)
Australia 369 (Labuschagne 108, Paine 50) & 294 (Smith 55, Siraj 5-73)
India 336 (Thakur 67, Sundar 62; Hazlewood 5-57) & 329-7 (Gill 91, Pant 89*)
India won by three wickets
India pulled off an astonishing run-chase to inflict Australia's first defeat at the Gabba since 1988, win the fourth Test by three wickets and take one of the all-time great series.

Needing 328, a Brisbane record run-chase, the injury-hit tourists got home with three overs to spare.

Shubman Gill made 91 and Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 89.

They win the series 2-1, keeping the Border-Gavaskar they won in Australia two years ago.

It is perhaps one of the finest Test series wins by any away side, especially given the list of players unavailable to India by the time the final match was played.

That included captain and talisman Virat Kohli, who only played in the first Test before departing to be at the birth of his firth child, a host of fast bowlers and first-choice spin pair Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

In addition to the absent players, India somehow recovered from being bowled out for 36 - their lowest total in Test cricket - in losing the series opener by eight wickets.

What followed were three Tests of the highest quality and drama, with India producing a stunning comeback to win the second Test by eight wickets, then defiantly batting through the final day to earn a draw in the third.

But they saved their best performance for last, a superb contest that ensured the series went down to the final hour of the last day, with the shadows lengthening and a near-empty Gabba filled with the sound of a smattering of raucous India supporters.

  • An incredible effort by India, and shows the impact of the IPL. India now have plenty of depth at batting who are happy to take on the bowling.

    Australia are still a very strong side but India have taken the shine off their aura a bit.

  • There is no finer sport in the world than test cricket, and long may it continue to take our breath away!

  • Oh dear, how sad, never mind!

  • What a brilliant way to shut Tim Paine up. Well done India.

  • Huge congratulations to and under strenght and gutsy India for a superb win. As I said yesterday, the whole cricketing world was with you here after the way Australia behaved in the last test.

    Perhaps this might teach the Aussies some humilty, but I wouldn't wager it. "Can't wait to get you to the Gabba Ash"... aged superbly didn't it?

    Well played India!

  • What a Performance by India! A fitting reply to the cheap dirty Austrian

  • Who cares? Other side of the world and two countries who aren't in the UK.....

  • Well done India!! An amazing achievement given the injuries and thrashing in the first test. Grit, determination and quality saw them through and they should be very proud of this famous win.

    Very disappointed by the Australian banter, if you can’t back it up then victory tastes even sweeter! Also the TV commentary was so biased and at times condescending towards India (Steve Waugh especially).

  • In all seriousness whilst this makes me very excited for The Ashes.... I am not sure I am looking forward to the India Tour much! What a great team spirit they have. Much depleted side and still come away with a result like this.

  • Greatest series ever! Take your 2005 and 2019 Ashes and stick them! INDIA!!!

  • Great victory Proud moment and congratulations 🇮🇳

  • ‘Can’t wait until we get you to the Gabba’

    Tim Paine’s words 10 days ago. Turns out India couldn’t wait either.

  • Unbelievable.

  • Take a bow India with an extraordinary win. In a bio bubble, get bowled out for 36, lose more than half your team and chase the highest run chase at the Gabba ever where Australia have not lost since 1988. The best away series win ever.
    loved the Aussies on the floor.

  • Time to start putting some respect on the name of this Indian team. Up there with the all-time great West Indies and Australia sides.

  • I just love when the Aussies lose! lol

  • What a series Win ! - 2-1 on Aussie shore !

  • My heart bleeds for the cheating convicts hahaha

  • What a turn around since the first test!! At lunch time on day 5, India's chances of winning the game and the series on WinViz was 1%...just 1%. It shows you have well they played on day 5 at the cracked Gabba pitch against Cummins, Hazelwood, Starc and Lyon.

    Cannot wait for India vs England....bring it on!!!

  • Well done after all the unpunished sledging but it shows how India has deep resources of top test players to draw on despite the one humiliating loss and an unwanted test innings record probably never to be beaten when no one got into double figures.

