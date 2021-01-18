Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Simi Singh's unbeaten 54 helped Ireland's innings recover after a dreadful start and he then produced sensational bowling figures of 5-10

Fourth one-day international, Abu Dhabi Ireland 228-6 (50 overs): Campher 56, Singh 54*; Zahoor 3-35 UAE 116 (36 overs): Zawar 28; Singh 5-10 Ireland won by 112 runs Scorecard

Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs to draw the much-delayed ODI series as Simi Singh starred.

With the teams meeting again in Abu Dhabi after four games had been delayed by the home team's Covid-19 issues, Ireland's start saw them slip to 10-3.

But Curtis Campher's 56 and Singh's unbeaten 54 helped Ireland regroup to post a competitive 228-6.

UAE reached 45-0 after nine overs but Singh's five wickets saw the hosts collapse at they were all out for 116.

Man of the match Singh's bowling performance was the third most economical five-wicket haul in ODI history.

After Singh's opening five dismissals, aided it must be said by some dreadful batting, a further Kevin O'Brien wicket left UAE on 64-6 and Ireland scarcely let up as they secured a 1-1 draw in a series which had originally been scheduled for four games.

Ireland face Afghanistan on Thursday

Ireland planned to use the four games as match practice for their three World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan which are scheduled to begin at the same Abu Dhabi venue on Thursday.

In the event, they had to be content with just two matches as the Irish faced a UAE side who had been confined to their hotel rooms for more than a week because of seven positive Covid-19 tests in their camp.

Early, it was the Irish that were exhibiting all the signs rustiness as opener O'Brien lofted an easy catch to Waheed Ahmed before Paul Stirling's edge to wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind was followed by skipper Andrew Balbirnie holing out at cover to CP Rizwan in the fifth over.

Left reeling at 10-3, Ireland only managed six runs in their next 4.4 overs but Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker did manage to dig in to produce a 72-run partnership.

However, UAE skipper Ahmed Raza clean bowled Tector (33) and soon dismissed wicket-keeper batsman Tucker to learn the visitors again in a degree of trouble on 99-5.

The UAE bowlers tied down Campher and Singh earn in their innings as even reaching 200 looked a long shot for the Irish.

Curtis Campher continued his impressive start to his Ireland career by notching another ODI 50

However, the two middle-order batsmen began to open the shoulders as Ireland hit 93 runs in their final 10 overs with 56 of those coming in the closing five overs with Gareth Delany also contributing a brisk late 15 after Zahoor Khan took his third wicket by trapping Campher.

South African-born Campher's knock continued his superb start to his Ireland career as he notched his third ODI 50 following his two half centuries in last summer's series against England.

In their reply, UAE looked in control as they reached 46-0 after 9.2 overs after Campher's dropped catch off a difficult chance to dismiss Farid was followed by Tector spilling a much easier chance to get rid of Rudhravel Sasirekha.

However, Farid was then caught near the boundary by Delany to start Singh's run of five straight wickets.

Craig Young's catches saw Sasirekha and Rizwan heading to the pavilion and Basil Hameed's edge to Tucker was then followed by Singh trapping Mohammad Usman to complete his five-wicket haul.

UAE were unable to summon up much late resistance with Kashif Daud's run-out for 20 by Tector as he attempted a crazy second run following a misfield not helping their prospects.

Another run-out sealed Ireland's win as O'Brien's quick throw enabled Tucker to run-out Karthik Meiyappan.