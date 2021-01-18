Australia v India: Tourists set unlikely 328 to win fourth Test

Mohammed Siraj (right)
Mohammed Siraj (right) has taken 13 wickets in three Tests
Australia v India, the Gabba, Brisbane (day four)
Australia 369 (Labuschagne 108, Paine 50) & 294 (Smith 55, Siraj 5-73)
India 336 (Thakur 67, Sundar 62; Hazlewood 5-57) & 4-0
India need further 324 runs to win
India will need to bat out the final day of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Steve Smith made 55 as the hosts were dismissed for 294, setting India an unlikely 328 to win at the Gabba.

The impressive Mohammed Siraj took 5-73 and Shardul Thakur 4-61 for an injury-depleted India.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill led India to 4-0 before rain ended play early.

Australia scored quickly on the penultimate day, motivated by a bad weather forecast and a desire to put the game out of India's reach.

While India could still win, it is more likely that they will need to survive a minimum of 98 overs on Tuesday to ensure a 1-1 series draw.

Listen to live radio commentary of the final day from 23:30 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

Fortress Gabbatoir

Gabba

Australia have not lost in Brisbane since West Indies beat them by nine wickets in 1988.

The highest successful chase in a Gabba Test is Australia's 236-7 against West Indies in 1951, and India are already down to the bare bones of their team.

However, they have fought admirably in this series and in this Test, with Thakur and Washington Sundar's 123-run stand on the third day keeping their side in the match.

India will be boosted, too, by another good bowling performance from Siraj, who chose to remain in India with the team after his father died in November.

The 26-year-old was not expecting to play but since making his debut in Melbourne he has taken 13 wickets at 29.53, and dismissed Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in Australia's second innings.

Should India bat out the day, the series will be remembered as one of their bravest overseas performances.

What is the weather forecast?

BBC weather
Rain is forecast for the final day of the Gabba Test
  • I'm a Pom rooting for India; I live not far from the Gabba. I decided that if I went out to garden, it would be bound to rain, to reduce the risk of an Indian loss. Sure enough, after about ten minutes, the rain came. ;-). Great display by the Indian second XI against an attack the Aussie nnedia says is the best in the world.

  • If India win this (which they should because Australia‘s bowling attack is one of the weakest in the world at test level) that will take them to No2 in the rankings behind England. This sets it up nicely for England’s tour of the subcontinent - which England are expected to win with their amazing spin quartet. Probably a whitewash!!

  • Fingers crossed for India ...on the basis that I support anyone against Australia in any sport!

  • After the way Australian fans, players and coaching staff have behaved during this series, every cricket fan outside of Australia is hoping India pull this off.

    Good luck tomorrow.

  • Come on the cheating, nasty, sledging Aussies!

  • Tasty finale to a great series!!!

  • With what the Indian squad has had to battle against during this series they deserve something from it. I’m not sure many sides in world cricket would’ve been able to cope with so many disruptions and still be competitive. One final push for Rahane’s lads!!

  • Come on India, you can do it, go India, go India.

  • Terrific test series,shows how entertaining test cricket can still be in these white ball dominated days. May the best team win (and let's hope it's India)

  • In the balance for a team that have lost every toss they’ve done well

    • Nick replied:
      India won the toss in the 1st Test

  • This is a very achievable target for India.

    • Nick replied:
      No - not with the further rain disruptions expected again tomorrow!

  • What a series, what a test match! Still all 3 results possible for the match and for the series as well. If it doesn't rain tomorrow we are in for a nail biting finish. If India wins this match although it's highly unlikely, it will be one of the biggest series defeats for Australia apart from the 2001 defeat in India and the 2005 ashes in England.

  • What a test series this has been. And from such a depleted India side. Aussies clearly there for the taking at gone currently. Sadly can’t see England performing anywhere near as well as India are doing next winter

  • Anyone from Brisbane - will rain washout most of tomorrow?
    India have played extremely well to keep hold off the trophy but 98 overs is a long time to bat on this kind of pitch

    • Faustino replied:
      30C, "scattered thunderstorms."

  • Just like today, tomorrow is expected to be another rain affected day with more disruptions & more overs lost - so India needs to be realistic & just bat out for a draw in retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

  • Good fightback by the Indians. Despite not fielding their best team, they have been more than a match for the Aussies on their patch. A good batting performance from 2 or 3 Indian batsmen will make the final day interesting.

  • India deserve to keep the Border Gavaskar trophy. They have played brilliantly.
    The forecast is rain so an Indian win seems unlikely. They have to hang on.
    We cannot have the ungracious Aussies winning.

  • Let's hope the weather doesn't rob the series of the finale it deserves. Clearly an Indian victory is long shot. The Aussies will be roaring in but one more inspired rearguard action could see the tourists retain the trophy which would be amazing given the relentless catalogue of injuries and absences they've faced.

  • It is quite remarkable that this Indian reserve team is competing so well with a strong Aussie team in Australia.

    If they win or draw it will be one of the greatest cricket stories!

  • It's going to be a draw due to weather. Series will end 1-1 but it's probably a moral victory for India and disappointment for Aussies. They had a full strength team and won the toss 3 out of 4 times.

