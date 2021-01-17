Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dom Sibley scored six runs in two innings in this Test

First Test, Galle (day four) Sri Lanka 135 (Bess 5-30) & 359 (Thirimanne 111, Leach 5-122) England 421 (Root 228; D Perera 4-109) & 38-3 (Embuldeniya 2-13) England need further 36 runs to win Scorecard

England need 36 runs on the final day to win the first Test against Sri Lanka despite losing three wickets in a chaotic end to the fourth day in Galle.

Chasing only 74, the tourists slipped to 14-3 as Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley fell to left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya before captain Joe Root was run out for one after a mix-up with Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow, who survived a run-out chance of his own, and debutant Dan Lawrence saw England to 38 without further loss before bad light ended play early.

Bairstow and Lawrence will resume on 11 and seven respectively when play resumes at 04:15 GMT on Monday.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 359, with Lahiru Thirimanne scoring 111 - his first century for almost eight years - and Angelo Matthews 73.

Jack Leach, playing his first Test since 2019, took 5-122 and Dom Bess 3-100 to finish with match figures of 8-130 and set up what should still be a comfortable victory.

