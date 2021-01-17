Australia v India: Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar lead fightback in Brisbane

Washington Sundar
Sundar is making his Test debut at the age of 21 and is playing in a first-class game for the first time since 2017
Australia v India, Brisbane (day three)
Australia 369: (Labuschagne 108) & 21-0 (Warner 20)
India 336: Thakur 67, Sundar 62; Hazlewood 5-57
Australia lead by 54 runs
Scorecard

A remarkable fightback from India on day three in Brisbane kept them in the decisive fourth Test against Australia.

The tourists slipped to 186-6 in reply to Australia's 369 and at that stage were facing a substantial first-innings deficit.

But Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar, who have played one previous Test between them, put on 123 in a brilliant seventh-wicket stand.

Thakur made 67 and Sundar 62 as they whittled down Australia's lead before India were eventually bowled out for 336, just 33 behind the hosts.

Australia openers David Warner and Marcus Harris faced an awkward 20 minutes late in the day but closed on 21-0.

India have been decimated by injuries in the thrilling series - only three of their XI in the fourth Test started the first - but now have a fair chance of retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

They only need to the draw this final Test to retain the trophy while Australia must win to claim a 2-1 victory.

Rain is forecast to interrupt play on the final two days.

More to follow.

Listen to live radio commentary of day four from 23:30 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • My only problem with this series is that it's not 5 matches long. Great advert for test cricket.

  • India batting 100+ overs in each of last two innings is impressive. Assuming (and hoping) there's no rain, it will be interesting to see if that's taken a toll on the Aussie quicks when they try to bowl India out.

    Great fight again, albeit some daft shots from Rahane and Agarwal.

  • I hope India can bowl them out for say 300 and then go for the win? Big ask!

  • Sundae looks good .

    Well done India..

    So much for the best bowling attack ever !

