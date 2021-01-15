Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Philippe hit 10 fours and a six in his 84

Big Bash League, Canberra Perth Scorchers 163-7 (20 overs): Livingstone 67 (38); Ball 2-33, Brathwaite 2-12 Sydney Sixers 164-3 (18.5 overs): Philippe 84 (52), Vince 52 (35) Sixers won by seven wickets Scorecard

Sydney Sixers ended Perth Scorchers' five-match winning run with a seven-wicket victory that extended their lead at the top of the Big Bash League.

Chasing 164, opener Josh Philippe hit 84 from 52 balls and England batsman James Vince a 35-ball 52.

Although both fell within five balls after a stand of 106, the Sixers won with seven balls to spare in Canberra.

England's Liam Livingstone made 67 from 38 balls for the Scorchers, who lost their way in posting 163-7.

Livingstone and fellow England batsman Jason Roy put on 76 for the first wicket, including 51 off the first four overs.

The Scorchers were 103-1 after 10 overs but Livingstone hit England bowler Jake Ball to mid-off as they lost 6-60 in the second half of their innings.

The Sixers are nine points clear of second-placed Sydney Thunder, while the Scorchers stay third in the table.

There are only four points between the Thunder and seventh-placed Hobart Hurricanes, with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals.