Australia v India: Rohit Sharma wicket leaves hosts on top
|Australia v India, Brisbane (day two):
|Australia 369: Labuschagne 108, Paine 50; Natarajan 3-78, Sundar 3-89
|India 62-2: Rohit 44; Lyon 1-10
|India trail by 307
Australia remain in control after a rain-shortened second day of decisive fourth Test against India in Brisbane.
After resuming on 274-5, the hosts added a further 95 runs before being bowled out, with captain Tim Paine making 50 and Cameron Green 47.
India made a positive start in reply, reaching 60-1, but Rohit Sharma holed out at long on off Nathan Lyon for 44.
The tourists were 62-2 at tea and heavy rain meant there was no further play after the interval.
Australia remain favourites to win the Test and take the series 2-1, but any time lost favours India's hopes of a draw.
They only need to draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
