Sri Lanka v England: Joe Root makes 168 not out as tourists build big lead

England captain Joe Root plays a sweep shot against Sri Lanka
Joe Root's most recent Test century was 226 against New Zealand in Hamilton
First Test, Galle (day two)
Sri Lanka 135: Bess 5-30, Broad 3-20
England 320-4: Root 168*, Lawrence 73; Embuldeniya 3-121
England lead by 185 runs
Captain Joe Root scored an unbeaten 168 as England built a substantial lead over Sri Lanka on the second day of the first Test in Galle.

Debutant Dan Lawrence made 73, adding 173 with Root to help the tourists close on 320-4, a lead of 185.

Although rain allowed only 53 overs in the day - the start was delayed by 70 minutes and no play was possible after tea - Root and Lawrence batted into England a position of total dominance.

Root played beautifully for his 18th Test century but his first since November 2019.

He will resume on Saturday alongside Jos Buttler, who is unbeaten on seven, and will be aiming to declare and bat only once on a pitch that is already breaking up and offering increasing turn and bounce.

Root backs up pre-series words

Root is often compared to India's Virat Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand's Kane Williamson as England's lynchpin, but he can fail to capitalise on starts in comparison.

Having reached 50 four times since his previous century, he said before this series series he needed to be "selfish" and turn starts into "big match-winning contributions", but "something big is around the corner".

He was proved right on Friday.

He overturned an lbw decision on 20 on day one, and survived a review, when he was outside the line, off the second ball of day two but otherwise it has been a chanceless innings.

Root's natural strike-rate makes him a dangerous Test player, and he was happy to rotate the strike and allow Lawrence to find the boundary with more ease.

The sweep has always been one of Root's strengths, and he played it superbly throughout, both to find the boundary and to rotate the strike as he surpassed Kevin Pietersen's 151 in Colombo in 2012 as the highest score by an England player in Sri Lanka.

At the start of a busy year that includes nine Tests home and away against India, potentially two against world number one side New Zealand and a bid to regain the Ashes in Australia, this has so far been the perfect start for Root and England.

  • Really exciting stuff by Lawrene! It's going to be tough for the selectors to choose a top 6 once Pope, Stokes and Burns are all available again.

  • As an Essex fan, I felt fairly certain Dan Lawrence would boss this and that is exactly what he did. He looks a good prospect from here.

  • impressive from Root...but the real battle we want to see this year is.. Bess v Kohli

  • Oh, by the way, who knew the "If the ball has been grounded, you can't subsequently be caught" rule? Have to confess, I didn't!

  • Rooty doing what he does best!

  • It is so good to see Root back to his best. Hopefully quick runs tomorow from him Buttler and S Curran can get us up to a sizable lead and then we can run through them again.

  • Come on Rooty! Get that double ton!

  • I'm all for elite sport being allowed to continue. It's good to have a bit of normality in our lives, even if it is just via the telly.
    And it's a tough way to earn a living at the best of times.

  • I said yesterday if SL could get 2 quick wkts... Got YJB, nearly got JR... But didn't. Excellent knock from him & from Lawrence too. Even ENG can't lose from here (panto season is overl no going "Oh yes we can!").

    Sadly, this SL team just don't seem to be at the races lately...

  • J Root is boring

    • fitch replied:
      if you think Root is boring then you're are more of a t20 fan than a test match. Stick to watching the sloggers

  • It’s very sad to see such a poor Sri Lankan side in test cricket. Not sure this tells us anything about where England is at.

  • Well done. Not sure how he will rank this in his finest moments.

  • Well played Rooty. Timely return to Daddy Hundred form in Test 1 of 17, potentially 18 this year.

  • If you put Sri Lanka in now I don’t think they would get 185. Just batting practice for England now.

  • Impossible for England to lose from here.
    Welcome back, Joe Root.
    Hope he goes on to score more than 254.
    Impressive start from young Lawrence.

  • Root does not turn enough 50s into 100s, but then he scores more 50s than most. This innings takes his average over 49, and to 7991 runs. Which puts him right up there with the best. He get a real big daddy score here.

    England to win this game at a canter, SL were very poor first 2 days, but have they got anything to offer.

    Several no balls from spinners is just unacceptable.

    • Vampire replied:
      You’re right that Root’s conversion rate is appalling. Before this test he wasn’t even in the top 10 in the ICC test ratings. Not sure we can read anything into performances against this awful Sri Lankan side.

  • Root is one of the best players of spin we've ever produced. Superb knock!

