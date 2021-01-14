Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne's fifth century came in his 18th Test

Fourth Test, Brisbane (day one): Australia 274-5: Labuschagne 108 India: Yet to bat Scorecard

Marnus Labuschagne's century put Australia on top after day one of the decisive fourth Test in Brisbane, as dropped catches cost depleted India.

Australia were 17-2 but Labuschagne's 108 from 204 balls - his fifth Test ton - saw them recover to close 274-5.

Labuschange was dropped twice, on 37 and 48, as India's fielders let down an inexperienced bowling attack.

Shardul Thakur also put down a sharp caught and bowled chance off Cameron Green late in the evening session.

Green ended the day 28 not out as he and captain Tim Paine, who was unbeaten on 38, capitalised on weary bowlers with a unbroken stand of 61.

India have been decimated by injuries throughout the series and had to make four further changes for this Test, with star bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin the latest to be ruled out.

Seamer T Natarajan and spinner Washington Sundar were both given debuts and Natarajan claimed two wickets, including having Labuschagne caught off a top edge.

Navdeep Saini left the field in his eighth over because of a groin injury and the seamer did not return.

The winner of the series finale in Brisbane will take the series, although India only need to draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.