England women in New Zealand 2021
From the section Women's Cricket
England squad: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver (vice-capt), Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.
February
14 Warm-up game (opponents TBC), Queenstown
16 Warm-up game (opponents TBC), Queenstown
23 1st ODI, Christchurch (01:00 GMT)
26 2nd ODI, Dunedin (22:00 GMT)
28 3rd ODI, Dunedin (22:00 GMT)
March
3 1st Twenty20 international, Wellington (Sky Stadium) (02:00 GMT)
5 2nd Twenty20 international, Auckland (02:00 GMT)
7 3rd Twenty20 international, Mount Maunganui (23:00 GMT)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made