Smith, who scored 131 in the first innings of the third Test against India, is joint sixth on Australia's all-time list of centurions

Australia head coach Justin Langer has defended Steve Smith after suggestions the batsman deliberately scuffed up the crease during the final day of the drawn third Test against India.

Smith denied accusations that he was trying removing the marks used to guide India's batsmen at the crease.

"He's 100% innocent," Langer told BBC World Service's Stumped podcast.

"He was just standing on the crease in his own little world, his own little Steve Smith world."

India batted out the final day in Sydney, ensuring the series remained level at 1-1 going into the final Test in Brisbane on Friday.

'I've never heard so much rubbish in my life'

India lost only three wickets on the final day as the tourists earned a memorable draw

Smith appeared to be shadow batting on the crease during a drinks break in India's fourth innings during the Test.

"We've joked about it for the last couple of years how he's a bit different and a bit weird with what he does with his batting stuff," Langer said.

"He shadow bats whether he's in the shower or in the bedroom, he does it all the time.

"On that wicket we just played on, you'd need 15 inch spikes to even put a little mark on the crease.

"You could have had a knife or sledgehammer to try and make marks and it couldn't have happened, the wicket was like concrete."

Smith, who was banned from playing and sacked as captain in 2018 following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, was heavily criticised on social media for the incident.

"Some of the comments saying he was out on the wicket scratching the wicket for the spinners, give me a break, I've never heard so much rubbish in my life," Langer said.

"This kid had a year's suspension from the game, he's come back and for people to pour on him again for something as innocent as this, my gosh, I feel for him."

'Gough and Vaughan were out of line'

Langer also told Australia's SEN radio station he has spoken to former England internationals Michael Vaughan and Darren Gough about their comments on the incident.

Vaughan described it as "very, very poor" on social media, while Gough told TalkSport it was "plain cheating".

"I've spoken to Darren Gough, I also spoke to Michael Vaughan," Langer said.

"I thought it was out of line for an ex-player [Gough] to say what he said.

"I know he makes a living from making some of those comments but I thought he was out of line".

'Paine hardly stepped a hair out of line in three years'

There were several pointed exchanges between Paine and Ashwin on day five

Langer also defended Tim Paine after the captain was involved in a sledging incident with India's Ravichandran Ashwin.

Paine, who dropped three catches in the innings, apologised for his behaviour after he was heard on the stump microphone using an expletive to insult Ashwin.

"He's an outstanding leader and person and the best wicketkeeper in the world who had a bad day," Langer said.

Paine was also fined 15% of his match fee after also showing dissent to an umpire on day three.

He took the Australia captaincy after Smith's sacking and has led the charge in improving the team's culture since the ball-tampering scandal.

"I'd like to think Tim has a few credits in the bank, he's hardly stepped a hair out of place in the last three years," Langer said.

When asked if Paine will captain in Australia in their home Ashes series against England, which starts in November, Langer replied "yes, 100%".

'Paine was in a huddle with India team'

Paine says he apologised to Ashwin for the insult after play

The third Test was also marred with claims of racism after allegations the India players were subjected to abuse by spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India made an official complaint after day three on Saturday that bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj had received racist abuse.

And on Sunday, play was halted for 10 minutes after more alleged abuse.

Langer condemned the reported abuse and praised the response from his captain.

"One of my pet hates in life is someone pays their money to come to a sporting event and feels it's OK to abuse someone," he said.

"People know the difference between right and wrong, surely?

"And the same person who everyone is now jumping on, Tim Paine, was out in the middle standing in the team huddle with India.

"He went over and was going to talk to the Australian public."