The redevelopment of Edgbaston has now entered 'Phase Two'

Warwickshire have started work on the second phase of their 'Masterplan' to transform their home at Edgbaston.

The £93m Phase Two involves 375 residential apartments, as well as a new entrance, plaza and car parking.

Phase One saw the £32m redevelopment of the stands around the old Pavilion End, which begun in 2011 and was completed in time for the 2013 Champions Trophy final.

Phase Three, aimed at the old City End of the ground, is targeted for 2023.

"Later this year we intend to reveal plans for the third phase of the Edgbaston Masterplan," said Bears chief operating officer Craig Flindall. "This will include the next phase of the redevelopment of the stadium."

The next phase will include the Priory and Raglan Stands at midwicket, opposite the famous Hollies Stand, as well as the RES Wyatt Stand, containing the old press box, at what is now known as the Birmingham End.

Work on that has been lined up to start once Edgbaston has hosted an Ashes Test in 2023.

But work on the second phase, largely 'The Edgbaston Residences' complex, as well as new retail and leisure opportunities, commences right now - and is due to to be completed in the second half of 2023.

"Key elements" of the the project - the plaza, landscaping and car park - are being targeted for completion by spring 2022, in time for Edgbaston to host the women's T20 tournament in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, as well as men's Test match later in the summer between England and South Africa.