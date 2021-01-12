Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland's tour of the UAE is taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Ireland wicketkeeper-batsman Gary Wilson has admitted all players can do is "keep their fingers crossed" after a second one-day international with the United Arab Emirates was postponed.

Covid-19 cases in the UAE camp impacted the ODIs on Sunday and Tuesday.

Wilson, who did not travel to Abu Dhabi due to the birth of his son, says the cancellations are "disappointing".

The four-match series is a warm-up before World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan at the end of January.

The UAE secured a six-wicket win over Ireland in Friday's series opener despite a century from opener Paul Stirling.

The dates of the three World Cup Super League games were adjusted because of the delayed arrival of the Afghanistan squad in Abu Dhabi and quarantine regulations.

"I'm sure the lads will be finding it hard not knowing what will happen next. Will they get to play the rest of the series or any more tests?", said Wilson on Sportsound Extra Time.

"It is disappointing but there is always a chance when you are travelling to play sport in these times.

"All they can do is keep their fingers crossed and keep adhering to their own guidelines. Cricket Ireland and the team can't control what happens in the Afghanistan camp or the UAE camp.

"It is a very real possibility that it snowballs but they will just be getting on with their training and trying to keep busy."