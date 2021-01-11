Last updated on .From the section Cricket

All-rounder Shane Getkate was called up to the Ireland squad prior to the postponement

Ireland's second one-day international against United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday has been postponed due to four further positive Covid-19 cases in the home team's camp.

It is the second time the game has been called off for coronavirus reasons.

The match was originally to be played on Sunday but was rescheduled after three UAE players tested positive.

The decision to suspend the match again was made after a new directive was received from authorities.

A new date for the match is yet to be decided.

"Emirates Cricket Board has advised Cricket Ireland of a further four players who have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, it has been agreed that tomorrow's ODI will be postponed," a statement from Cricket Ireland said.

"While disappointing for players and fans alike, Cricket Ireland thanks the Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Cricket for their transparency and cooperation at this time, and will continue to monitor the situation over coming days.

"As always, the health and safety of players and support staff will remain Cricket Ireland's priority."

UAE secured a six-wicket win over the Irish in Friday's series opener.

Ireland were due to play UAE again on Thursday and Saturday before beginning a three-match World Cup qualifier series against Afghanistan on 21 January.

"This decision, supported by Cricket Ireland, was made after a new directive was received from authorities," the Emirates Cricket Board statement said.

"This followed over 48 hours of self-isolation by the UAE team after four reported positive cases of Covid-19. Additionally, the directive from the authorities requires the UAE team to remain in quarantine for an extended period of time.

"Discussions are continuing with all concerned parties, including the relevant authorities, regarding rescheduling of the remaining matches. A decision will be made and communicated once an agreement has been reached and approved."