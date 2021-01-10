Australia v India: Tourists draw thrilling third Test to keep series level

Nathan Lyon and the Australia fielders appeal for the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin (pictured) and Hanuma Vihari repelled Australia for 42.4 overs
Third Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day five)
Australia 338 (Smith 131, Labuschagne 91) & 312-6 dec (Green 84, Smith 81)
India 244 (Cummins 4-29) & 334-5 (Pant 97, Pujara 77)
Match drawn; series level at 1-1
India showed incredible defiance to bat out the final day in a memorable draw with Australia in the third Test and take a thrilling series into a decider.

The tourists resumed on 98-2, chasing an unlikely 407 to win, and lost captain Ajinkya Rahane early on.

Rishabh Pant countered with a sublime 97 and Cheteshwar Pujara dug in for 77 during an absorbing second session in which it seemed India could even pull off the third highest fourth-innings chase in Test history.

But after both fell before tea to leave Australia needing five wickets in the final session, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin battled superbly to survive 258 balls to steer India to 334-5 at the close.

Vihari's unbeaten 23 off 161 balls was even more impressive given he batted for most of his innings with a hamstring injury, while Ashwin made 39 off 128 balls.

Australia captain Tim Paine dropped three catches behind the stumps, while his vaunted fast bowlers and off-spinner Nathan Lyon toiled.

The series remains level at 1-1 heading into the fourth and final Test in Brisbane starting on 15 January.

India need only a draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, while Australia will look to secure victory on a ground where they have not lost a Test since 1988.

  • Fantastic resilience by the India batsmen.

  • Flintoff words exchange with Yuvraj and Yuvraj smokes off six sixes off Broad's over !

    Racist attack on the Indian players and see what outcome you get !

    Well done Team India, proud supported from The GB !

  • this is why tests are great, fantastic and sweaty pals, could be all out or stand for a draw, brilliant day!

  • I really thought India were going to have a go with 108 needed and 22 over remaining?

  • To all the Australians,

    “I know he is your captain but you can’t seriously like this bloke’

    Karma....

  • What an outstanding performance by India that is, and Pant and Pujara showed how to bat out a final day: if you have even a faint outside chance of victory, keep being aggressive and putting the bad balls away. This forced Paine to push the field back a bit more, and suddenly edges started flying through gaps etc. Fantastic grit shown.

  • Indian batsmen should take a bow.. they simply refused to give up inspite of half the team bruised and battered .
    England will have a tough ask getting better of this team in their home soil

  • Interesting how pitches suddenly become benign without the help of the right stuff.

    Australian over confidence has led to poor fielding and questionable bowling approach in 2nd innings.

    This performance sends a strong message out to Australia and some in England as well, this India team has a back bone! Onto to Brisbane, records are there to be broken....

  • And the Espncricinfo website crashed... Just imagine what would have happened if India pulled off the win!

  • India needed to bat out the day to save the game and only lost 3 wickets, even allowing for some average fielding that's quite a turnaround from their earlier collapse. Well played.

  • Well done to Ind to draw this test match, which was an inevitable Aus win.
    Almost everyone expected Ind to be bowled out and the Indians showed lots of batting resilience to draw this test.
    Ind will have lots of confidence going into Brisbane for the final test whereas Aus will be targeting a win there.
    Excitement awaits.

  • Well played India - it can’t be often that Australia doesn’t manage to bowl a side out to win but India - take a bow (without Kohli too)!!

  • What an incredible result for India. Missing players, battered and bruised, abused by the crowd. Billions will be holding their heads high today very proud !

  • Smith continues with his Chea. tactics (adjusting Pant's stands!) : Sledging continues (well done Ashwin, drag them onnnnn..)

  • A simple math says India actually could have won this. But test cricket is not just math. After Pant characteristically attacked back there was a chance had he continued or India had Jadeja who could not play due to a dislocated thumb. It was left to an out of form Hanuman Vihari playing with a hamstring and Ashwin. And they put up a wall instead of going for the glory.Test cricket at its best.

  • Will we ever see an extra day to get a test winner as it was so tight that it would have been a real cliffhanger day 6 that was not to be.
    You look at the score card with a sense of frustration that there was no victor.

    • Lazybarman replied:
      Really? Not sure you understand the fundamentals of test match cricket...the cliffhanger was two Indian lower order batsman clinging on for 3 hours against a strong seam attack...

  • Australia dropped quite a lot of catches and that took the wind out of the sails.
    Magnificent performance by the Indians though.
    Fantastic advert for Test cricket. The only format that is real cricket!!

  • Those Oz TV commentators banging on about how great their fast bowlers are must feel a little chumpish in hindsight.

    • TODS replied:
      Par for the course...

  • ...and "that" is why Test cricket is so enthralling ! Long may it continue in it,s unadulterated form.

  • They said it won't be a draw, either India or Australia will win it. And they didn't say it lightly, we just saw something amazing. 👏👏👏

