Paul Stirling's century was the highlight of the Zayed Cricket Stadium game

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie says improvement is required after a six-wicket defeat in Friday's opening ODI against United Arab Emirates.

Paul Stirling's century helped Ireland to 269-5 in Abu Dhabi but the hosts replied with 270-4 - the sides meet in the second of four ODIs on Sunday.

"We're hugely disappointed - we could have put more pressure on them in the middle overs in the field," he said.

"Hopefully the guys can put good what went bad on Friday."

Balbirnie hit 53 and and feels his dismissal, when the Irish were 141, "gave them a bit of momentum".

"They batted really well at the back end and put our bowlers under pressure. The bowlers are going to learn and that's all we can ask," he added.

"There were some good things and we'll take that forward too. Paul's knock is a huge positive, Curtis Campher was really good with the ball and Barry McCarthy up top always seems to have the knack of taking wickets."

Early wickets

Ireland reduced UAE to 51-3 but a record partnership of 184 between Chundangapoyil Rizwan and Muhammaed Usman secured victory.

"There's no excuses for it although that was our first game since we played England in August," said Ireland paceman Mark Adair.

"It was nice to get some game-time, to get back out in the middle. It wasn't a car-crash performance and if we were just 5% better we would have walked the game.

"The onus is now on us as players to perform better and a make sure we leave nothing to chance."

The final two ODIs against UAE at the Zayed Cricket Stadium will take place on Tuesday and Thursday before Ireland take on Afghanistan in a crucial three-match series at the same venue, with the games part of the World Cup Super League.