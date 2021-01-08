Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England will face Sri Lanka in two Tests

Intra-squad warm-up, MRIC Stadium, Hambantota (day two of two) Team Root 184-2 dec (50 overs): Root 74*, Lawrence 46*, Crawley 46; Crane 1-37, Bess 1-59 Team Buttler 120-6 (38 overs): Pope 58*; Anderson 2-21, Leach 2-27, Robinson 2-15 Match abandoned Scorecard (external site) external-link

England's intra-squad warm-up match in Sri Lanka was abandoned after heavy rain prevented a ball from being bowled on the second and final day.

Captain Joe Root hit 74 not out on day one before his side declared on 184-2 off 50 overs.

Jos Buttler's team struggled in reply, despite an unbeaten 58 from Ollie Pope, and were due to resume on 120-6, trailing by 64 runs.

But persistent rain meant no play was possible in Hambantota on Saturday.

England will now head to Galle for the first of two Tests against Sri Lanka, starting on Thursday.

All-rounder Chris Woakes, who has been in isolation in his hotel room, will join the rest of the squad for training on Sunday or Monday.