Ravichandran Ashwin was one of the three India batsmen to be run out on day three

Third Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day three) Australia 338 & 103-2: Labuschagne 47* India 244: Gill 50, Pujara 50; Cummins 4-29 Australia lead by 197 runs Scorecard

Australia appear on course to win the third Test against India after a sublime bowling and fielding display on day three at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India were 195-4, trailing by 143 runs, but lost their last six wickets for just 49 runs to be dismissed for 244.

World number one bowler Pat Cummins claimed four wickets and the home side pulled off three superb run outs to punish sloppy running by the tourists.

Australia closed on 103-2, a lead of 197 runs.

Marnus Labuschange remains unbeaten on 47, while Steve Smith is 29 not out.

If Australia's two best batsmen continue to build on their fine partnership so far on day four, India face having to chase a highly improbable target or bat out more than a full day to avoid defeat.

The four-match series is level at 1-1, with the final Test in Brisbane starting on 15 January.

