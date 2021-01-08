Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Root will lead England in two Tests in Sri Lanka before flying to India for a Test and limited-overs tour

Intra squad warm-up, MRIC Stadium, Hambantota (day one of two) Team Root 184-2 dec (50 overs): Root 74*, Lawrence 46*, Crawley 46; Crane 1-37, Bess 1-59 Team Buttler 120-6 (38 overs): Pope 58*; Anderson 2-21, Leach 2-27, Robinson 2-15 Team Buttler trail by 64 runs Scorecard (external site) external-link

Captain Joe Root hit an unbeaten 74 and Dan Lawrence 46 not out in England's first intra-squad warm-up match in Sri Lanka before the Test series.

Root and Lawrence, who could make his debut in next week's first Test, added 95 off 129 balls before Team Root declared on 184-2 in Hambantota.

Team Buttler struggled in reply as Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow and captain Jos Buttler managed a combined six runs.

They closed on 120-6 from 38 overs, with Ollie Pope unbeaten on 58.

Pope is not in the Test squad or the reserve list as he continues his recovery from shoulder surgery, but is expected to be fit for the tour of India starting next month.

Opener Sibley returned to bat for a second time and was unbeaten 18 alongside Pope. They are set to resume on the final day of the two-day match.

James Anderson was on a hat-trick earlier in the day, having had Bairstow caught at slip and bowling Buttler first ball.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who has not played for England for more than a year after illness, took 2-31, removing Dom Bess for three and Ben Foakes for 21.

Zak Crawley, who this week said he expects to open the batting in the Test series, scored 46 for Team Root, with Bess and reserve leg-spinner Mason Crane claiming a wicket apiece.

The first of two Tests in Galle starts on 14 January.