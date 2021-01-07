Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sourav Ganguly is one of India's most successful captains, winning 21 of 49 Tests

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from hospital after having a heart attack on Saturday.

The 48-year-old president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) developed chest pains while exercising at his home gym and had surgery in Kolkata over the weekend.

Ganguly had an angioplasty, a procedure to unblock a coronary artery.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment," he told fans waiting outside the hospital.

"I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon."

Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 one-day internationals, captaining India in the longest format 49 times between 2000 and 2005.

A left-handed batsman, he scored 7,212 Test runs and scored 16 centuries, before taking over as president of the Indian cricket board in October 2019.

India are currently touring Australia, where the third Test began in Sydney on Thursday.