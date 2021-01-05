Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Balbirnie will captain the Irish in the three-match one-day series against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi

Ireland's World Cup Super League three-match one-day series against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi this month has been moved back by three days.

The series was scheduled to begin on 18 January but will now instead start three days later following a request by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

The remaining two games will take place on 24 and 26 January.

Cricket Ireland agreed to the delay which was in part caused by the Covid-19 quarantine regulations.

"We were pleased to accommodate the Afghanistan Cricket Board's request for a slight extension of the tour understanding that the delayed arrival time of the Afghan side, combined with their quarantine requirements meant that the previous schedule could not be achieved," said Cricket Ireland's high performance director Richard Holdsworth.

"We are pleased that after discussions over recent days, an agreement was reached on keeping the series in Abu Dhabi after the Afghanistan squad's visas came through.

"We are thankful to the Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council in working with us to ensure the series will be played in a safe and healthy environment."

Ireland will prepare for the crucial World Cup qualifying matches with a four-match series against hosts the United Arab Emirates which begins with Friday's opener at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.