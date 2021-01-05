England in Sri Lanka: Zak Crawley says it is 'quite likely' he'll open the batting

England's Zak Crawley celebrates his 267 against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl
Zak Crawley's 267 against Pakistan was his highest score in first-class cricket
Sri Lanka v England - first Test
Venue: Galle International Stadium. Dates: 14-18 January.
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England's Zak Crawley says it is "quite likely" he will open the batting during the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Crawley settled at three during the English summer and scored 267 in his last innings against Pakistan.

However, with opener Rory Burns staying in London for the birth of his first child, Crawley, alongside Dom Sibley, is the only recognised opener in England's 16-man squad.

"I haven't been told yet but I assume that might be the case," said Crawley.

"It doesn't change much for me - I see the top four as all pretty similar roles.

"I'm happy to bat in any of those positions but I think it is quite likely I will open and I'm looking forward to that."

Crawley made his Test debut in New Zealand last winter and batted at six, before deputising for the injured Burns at the top of the order in the final three Tests of England's series win in South Africa.

He batted at four in the opening Test of the English summer before moving to number three, which the 22-year-old says would be his position of choice.

"When I was young I always wanted to bat three, and all my heroes batted three, and then I got a good score at three so I quite like the way that worked," Crawley said.

"I had a little chance to think about the innings before I went in and that's something I hadn't done for a while having done a fair bit of opening for Kent, and I really enjoyed that.

"But it means a lot to play for England - if they want me to open, I'll open. If they want me to bat six, I'll bat six, and if I get a choice, maybe I'll bat three."

The right-hander averages 48.41 in eight Tests, after his maiden century against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, but says it is still "very early days" in his Test career.

"You never really know you can score a Test hundred until you get one. Hopefully I can build on that now," Crawley added.

"I don't want to be a one-hit wonder and fade away. I want to secure my place in the side and I won't be living off that innings for too long."

England's preparation for the two Tests, which start in Galle on 14 January, has been hampered by all-rounder Moeen Ali testing positive for coronavirus, and bowler Chris Woakes having to isolate as a close contact, but Crawley said both are "doing well".

"It is obviously massively frustrating for them," said Crawley.

"Mo didn't know he had it until he tested positive, so I feel for him, but I'm sure they'll be good when they come out of the other side."

The rest of England's tour party returned negative tests on Tuesday and they trained for the first time at their Hambantota base on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Is he ready ? We certainly need an opener that doesn't go cheaply, no question about his potential.

  • Only need one or two seamers to open up then at least 3 spinners should be armed and ready for the traditional Galle dustbowl.

  • The key issue here is has Moeen been retested? have they considered the possibility of a false positive for his test? If he has been retested then it's odds on that we will know for certain one way or the other. If he has retested negative then they should do another test to confirm it. That will be pretty conclusive evidence.

  • The right choice for now but I'd like to see him at 3 in the long term so that we don't use Root there (keep him at 4). I'm worried about Burns - he's done well but his last series wasn't as good and he's had a long time out with injury too. Hopefully he returns and plays well again because then we have a solid top 3.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Fair comment and yes we know why he is there opening.

      Strange Joe was out of miss when his wife was expecting and now Burns has struggled too. Just a coincidence although it should not be the case.

      Yes be good to get a stable Top order going again and laying that foundation down for a good runs total.

  • Good positive move with Sibley and Crawley to open despite him saying he loves batting at 3. Obviously selectors have looked at this and chatted to him about it as well.

    Just let them enjoy and put no expectations on them yes we need runs and dominate the Sri Lankans.

  • Crawley look's a class act England are the best limited overs team's in cricket. As for the Test match team they have some good player's and are trying like mad to get it right after Four year's of miss management from Bayliss regarding the Test team.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Yes they are and making the right steps too.

      Realised they had to sacrifice Red ball to dominate White and see what happened especially when the Test Championship came in play.

      Work in progress.

