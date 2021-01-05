Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dimuth Karunaratne has now scored nine Test centuries, and averages 36.41 in the format

Second Test, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (day three of five) Sri Lanka 157 (Perera 60, Nortje 5-56)& 211 (Karunaratne 103, Ngidi 4-44) South Africa 302 (Elgar 127, V Fernando 5-101) & 67-0 (Markram 36*) South Africa won by 10 wickets & win the series 2-0 Scorecard

Mark Boucher won his first Test series as South Africa coach as the Proteas thrashed England's next opponents Sri Lanka within three days in the second Test.

Dimuth Karunaratne moved to his first overseas century since 2017, before Sri Lanka lost their final six second-innings wickets for 35 runs, Lungi Ngidi taking 4-44.

That left South Africa needing just 67 to win and Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram wrapped up the 10-wicket win in just 13.2 overs.

Sri Lanka's two-Test series against England starts on 14 January.

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Boucher took over as South Africa head coach in December 2019 and lost his only previous Test series against England 3-1.

Sri Lanka, who were ranked fifth in the world - above South Africa - before the series, have suffered two heavy defeats on this tour after losing the first Test by an innings and 45 runs in Centurion last week.

They started day three with a slender five-run lead, and Karunaratne and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella added 26 before the former was dismissed by Anrich Nortje's short ball.

Dickwella fell to the impressive Ngidi four balls later before pace bowler Lutho Sipamla, in just his second Test, took three wickets to wrap up the tail.

Markram and Elgar - who made a century in the first innings - made light work of the required target to seal a convincing Test and series win.