Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joe Denly is in his first season with Brisbane Heat having previously played for Sydney Sixers

Big Bash League, the Gabba Sydney Thunder 174-8 (20 overs): Hales 46 (26); Mujeeb 2-26 Brisbane Heat 175-5 (19.1 overs): Burns 52 (38), Denly 50 (36) Brisbane Heat won by five wickets Scorecard . Table

England batsman Joe Denly struck a half-century to help Brisbane Heat to a five-wicket defeat of Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League at the Gabba.

Denly's 50 from 36 balls, along with Australia Test opener Joe Burns making 52 from 38 took Brisbane to their target of 175 with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Engand's Alex Hales continued his excellent form with 46 off 25 balls in Sydney's 174-8.

Brisbane climb to sixth in the table, while the Thunder stay second.

Brisbane also took the Bash Boost point for the better score after 10 overs and are now one point behind fifth-placed Adelaide Strikers, with the top five teams qualifying for the play-offs.

In Monday's other game, Melbourne Stars climbed to fourth with a 10-run victory over third-placed Hobart Hurricanes.