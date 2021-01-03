Sri Lanka v England: James Anderson says he feels 'absolutely fantastic' ahead of tour

England's James Anderson dismisses Pakistan's Azhar Ali during the third Test at the Ageas Bowl.
James Anderson dismissed then-Pakistan captain Azhar Ali to claim his 600th Test wicket in August
Sri Lanka v England - first Test
Venue: Galle International Stadium. Dates: 14-18 January.
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

James Anderson says he feels "absolutely fantastic" and in better shape than for a number of years heading into England's two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 38-year-old pace bowler missed the 2019 Ashes in England through injury, and another four Tests last winter, but recovered to take 16 wickets in five Tests against West Indies and Pakistan during the English summer.

"I'm in as good shape as I have been in my 30s - if not better," said Anderson. "I feel absolutely fantastic."

England begin their winter Test programme against Sri Lanka next week before a four-Test series in India.

India then tour England this summer before the year culminates in an Ashes tour of Australia.

"I wouldn't say it's (Ashes) burning brightly in my mind at the minute," said Anderson, who became the first fast bowler to take 600 Tests wickets in August.

"For me the focus is right now.

"We've had quite a long time off so that helps as well - I've been getting stronger in the gym and keeping fit."

Anderson is one of six quick bowlers in England's 16-man squad for the tour of Sri Lanka that starts in Galle on 14 January.

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes have been left at home, as part of a wider rotation plan ahead of a packed 2021 calendar, but Anderson thinks England's depth of pace bowlers is "great".

"We've seen from every team that has been successful in Australia and away from home in particular, it's important to have a good squad of bowlers, where anyone can slot in and do a good job for the team," he said.

"There will be injuries along the way, and rotation, so we need a big group of bowlers.

"That's what we've got, and we've got quality in there as well which is really exciting."

Anderson has taken 37 more Test wickets than any other pace bowler in history, and many expected him to receive recognition in the New Year's honours list for his latest landmark during the summer.

A report in the Timesexternal-link over the weekend suggested the Burnley-born bowler did not receive an knighthood due to concerns around sledging during the Ashes tour later this year.

"I did see that. I thought it was a pretty unusual story. I've not heard anything like that," said Anderson.

"I'm sure it won't stop them sledging me anyway, to be honest.

"I pretty much get a big barrage when I go there anyway. I'm looking forward to that with or without that."

  • So now the Ozzies have a gilt-edged excuse to sledge him for NOT being knighted - which they undoubtedly will. Very poor reason for being passed over if that's what's happened.

  • The story is just wild media speculation. Honours are decided by a committee of civil servants who are never publicly identified. Nobody knows who to ask to confirm a story, nor can we know whether someone claiming to know the truth is actually a member of the committee. The Australians have never needed any excuse to sledge anyone, so the story will make no difference whatsoever to them.

  • It's a disgrace that Lewis Hamilton has been knighted - and made even worse by the fact that Jimmy (a much more deserving case) has been left out. makes a mockery of the system.

    • HABlet replied:
      The honours committee have strict criteria which they use to decide what honour (if any) should be awarded to a nominee. Perhaps you could tell us which of those criteria you disagree with and why.

  • Why not a Knighthood. Sir Beefy made one or two mistakes.

  • Stupid to even make something of all this and now when Jimmy goes to Australia you can bet that the media will ask him stupid questions about this as soon as he gets off the plane. He will no doubt have a few Aussies in his ear when he is out there and you just wish the idiotic media here would have kept their mouths shut but they have 'Opened a can of worms' now and it will now become an issue.

  • Doesn't matter who plays. I have been, and am, watching Sri Lanka, and they are clueless despite their best efforts.

    Didn't Joe Root beat them 0:3 over there last time?

    MOT

  • At some point Jimmy Anderson should be considered for a knighthood given his achievements over nearly 20 years.

    Over that period knighthoods have been dished out while people are still competing.

    I am 100 per cent against this practice. Let them retire first.

  • Come on Jimmy, do us proud! In all seriousness, we have been incredibly fortunate to have 2 of the best pace bowlers ever bowling for us at the same time. I hope they get to go out on their terms. They more than deserve it :)

  • Jimmy Anderson gets better with age. And the Australians will not want to face him under the lights at Adelaide.

  • The Burnley Lara

  • We have been so lucky to see both Broad and Anderson perform in the same era as one another. It will be an extremely sad day for English cricket when Anderson hangs up his boot.

    Not only the best English bowler ever but arguably the greatest pace bowler of all time. Enjoy it while it lasts!

    • Richard replied:
      On a par with Trueman

