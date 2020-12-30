Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Steketee was run out for 14 from 11 balls on the final ball

Big Bash League, the Gabba, Brisbane Hobart Hurricanes 150 (20 overs): Malan 39 (32); Mujeeb 5-15 Brisbane Heat 149-8 (20 overs): Bazley 49* (31); Meredith 3-21 Hobart Hurricanes won by one run Scorecard

Hobart Hurricanes secured an unlikely one-run victory over Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League with a direct hit run-out off the final ball of the game.

Chasing 151, the Heat needed two from the last ball, but Colin Ingram's throw from extra cover ran out Mark Steketee.

It looked as though Steketee had forced a super over, but his bat bounced in the air as he dived to make his ground.

England batsman Dawid Malan earlier made 39 from 32 balls as the Hurricanes were dismissed for 150 at the Gabba.

Malan was bowled by Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who claimed 5-15 - the fourth-best figures in Big Bash history.

In reply, the Heat slipped to 8-3 and 66-5, England all-rounder Lewis Gregory the fifth wicket to fall - for a 27-ball 29 - when top-edging a pull to the wicketkeeper.

James Bazley dragged the Heat back into the game with an unbeaten 49 from 31 balls but, crucially, he faced only two deliveries in the final over.

The Heat needed seven off it, but seamer Scott Boland conceded just three singles and a two.

The Hurricanes move third in the table with 15 points, while the Heat are sixth, eight points behind Adelaide Strikers in fourth.