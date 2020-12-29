Last updated on .From the section Cricket

South Africa's Faf du Plessis (left) was named man of the match for his 199

First Test, Centurion (day four) Sri Lanka 396 (Chandimal 85, Sipamla 4-76) & 180 (K Perera 64, Sipamla 2-24) South Africa 621 (Du Plessis 199, Elgar 95, Maharaj 73; Hasaranga 4-171) South Africa won by innings and 45 runs Scorecard

South Africa crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at Centurion.

Resuming on 65-2, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 180 before tea on day four despite 64 from Kusal Perera.

Fast bowler Lutho Sipalma claimed 2-24 on Test debut, while Lungi Ndidi, Anrich Nortje and Wiaan Mulder also took two wickets.

Dhananjaya de Silva did not bat for Sri Lanka after injuring a calf in the first innings.

Sri Lanka debutant Wanindu Hasaranga, who took 4-171 in South Africa's mammoth 621, made 59 from number seven but the tourists never threatened to make South Africa bat again.

The final Test in Johannesburg starts on 3 January, before Sri Lanka host England in two Tests beginning on 14 January.