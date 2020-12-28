Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pakistan are playing two Test on their tour of New Zealand

First Test, Mount Maunganui (day four) New Zealand 431 (Williamson 129) & 180-5 (Blundell 64, Naseem 3-55) Pakistan 239 (Faheem 91, Jamieson 3-35) & 71-3 (Azhar 34*, Southee 2-15) Pakistan need further 302 runs to win Scorecard

Tim Southee took his 300th Test wicket as New Zealand closed in on victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

Southee claimed 2-15 as Pakistan ended day four on 71-3 in pursuit of an unlikely 373 for victory.

Earlier, Tom Blundell made 64 and Tom Latham 53 as New Zealand declared on 180-5.

Southee is the third New Zealander to take 300 Test wickets, after Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori.

Pakistan, faced with batting for four sessions to save the game, slipped to 0-2 inside three overs.

Trent Boult found lift off his second delivery to have Abid Ali caught behind, before Shan Masood edged Southee tamely to Ross Taylor at first slip.

Southee's 300th wicket came when Haris Sohail chipped to cover.

Although Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam avoided any further mishaps for Pakistan before the close, New Zealand are firm favourites to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.