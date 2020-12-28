Australia v India: Tourists win second Test by eight wickets
|Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day four)
|Australia 195 (Labuschagne 48, Bumrah 4-56) & 200 (Green 45, Siraj 3-37)
|India 326 (Rahane 112) & 70-2 (Gill 35*)
|India won by eight wickets
India beat Australia by eight wickets and with a day to spare in the second Test in Melbourne to level the four-match series at 1-1.
The hosts were bowled out for 200 early on the fourth day, leaving India needing only 70 to win at the MCG.
Mohammed Siraj took 3-37, including Cameron Green, who offered some resistance in making 45 for Australia.
India slipped to 19-2 before Shubman Gill and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane saw them home.
It was a remarkable turnaround for India, who were bowled out for 36 in an eight-wicket defeat in Adelaide just over a week ago.
The third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground begins on 6 January.
More to follow.
