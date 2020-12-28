Australia v India: Tourists win second Test by eight wickets

Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj finished with five wickets on Test debut
Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day four)
Australia 195 (Labuschagne 48, Bumrah 4-56) & 200 (Green 45, Siraj 3-37)
India 326 (Rahane 112) & 70-2 (Gill 35*)
India won by eight wickets
Scorecard

India beat Australia by eight wickets and with a day to spare in the second Test in Melbourne to level the four-match series at 1-1.

The hosts were bowled out for 200 early on the fourth day, leaving India needing only 70 to win at the MCG.

Mohammed Siraj took 3-37, including Cameron Green, who offered some resistance in making 45 for Australia.

India slipped to 19-2 before Shubman Gill and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane saw them home.

It was a remarkable turnaround for India, who were bowled out for 36 in an eight-wicket defeat in Adelaide just over a week ago.

The third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground begins on 6 January.

More to follow.

  • Great turnaround from Indian, excited for the next games!

