South Africa v Sri Lanka: Faf du Plessis makes 199 as hosts dominate

Faf du Plessis
Du Plessis' previous highest score in Tests was 137
First Test, Centurion (day three)
Sri Lanka 396 (Chandimal 85, Sipamla 4-76) & 65-2 (Ngidi 2-28)
South Africa 621 (Du Plessis 199, Elgar 95, Maharaj 73; Hasaranga 4-171)
Sri Lanka trail by 160 runs
Faf du Plessis fell one run short of a maiden Test double century as South Africa dominated an injury-ravaged Sri Lanka on day three of the first Test.

The former captain amassed 199 from 276 balls in Centurion before he miscued a drive to mid-on as he tried to hit Wanindu Hasaranga over the top.

Sri Lanka had four bowling options off the field with injuries at one stage and the hosts made 621 - a lead of 225.

The tourists reached 65-2 by the close, trailing by 160.

Dinesh Chandimal, who ended the day unbeaten on 21 alongside Kusal Perera on 33, had to be driven to the dressing room on a buggy after seeming to injure a leg completing a single off the last ball of the day.

Sri Lanka were already without spin-bowling all-rounder Dhananjaya da Silva, who tore a thigh muscle while batting on day one, and seamer Kasun Rajitha, who limped off with a groin injury in his third over on day two.

On Monday, seamer Lahiru Kumara left the field mid-over clutching his groin and leg-spinner Hasaranga injured a leg while diving on the boundary edge.

Debutant Hasaranga returned to claim claimed the wicket of Du Plessis to finish with 4-171.

Du Plessis, playing his first Test since standing down as captain, shared stands of 179 with Temba Bavuma, who scored 71, and 133 with Keshav Maharaj, who made a Test-best 73.

The sides play one more Test starting on 3 January, before Sri Lanka host a two-Test series against England beginning on 14 January.

