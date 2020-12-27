Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lewis Gregory has played eight T20s for England

Big Bash League, The Gabba, Brisbane Hobart Hurricanes 148-7 (20 overs): Short 27, Faulkner 26; Gregory 3-22 Brisbane Heat 152-6 ( 17.2 overs): Heazlett 48, Bazley 31*; Short 3-18 Brisbane Heat win by four wickets Scorecard

Lewis Gregory took 3-22 - including the wicket of England team-mate Dawid Malan - in Brisbane Heat's four-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash.

On his Heat debut, Somerset all-rounder Gregory had Malan caught at mid-off for 15 as Hobart were restricted to 148-7.

He also dismissed Australia internationals D'Arcy Short (27) and Peter Handscomb (seven).

The Heat were 102-6 in reply but James Bazley's 31 not out secured their first win this season with 16 balls left.

Both Gregory and Malan, the world's top-ranked Twenty20 batsman, were playing their first matches in the BBL having served their mandatory 14-day quarantine period during which they could not leave their hotel rooms.

"It was a case of best when fresh," Gregory said after being named man of the match. "I only got out of quarantine a couple of days ago.

"It is always nice to get a few of the boys you know out.

"He [Malan] has been fantastic in T20 cricket in the last couple of years. It will be nice to go at him tonight with that one."

The Heat climb to sixth in the eight-team table with the win, while the Hurricanes are third.