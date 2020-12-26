Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kane Williamson averages 95.40 from four Tests in 2020

First Test, Mount Maunganui (day two) New Zealand 431: Williamson 129, Watling 73; Shaheen 4-109 Pakistan 30-1: Abid 19*, Masood 10; Jamieson 1-5 Pakistan trail by 401 Scorecard

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson reached his 23rd Test century on day two of the first Test against Pakistan.

He resumed on 94 and reached three figures in the fifth over of the day from 261 balls - his slowest Test ton.

The 30-year-old fell edging leg-spinner Yasir Shah to slip for 129 but his side still made 431 before being bowled out with BJ Watling making 73.

Pakistan faced 20 overs from New Zealand's new-ball bowlers and reached 30-1, losing Shan Masood for 10.

New Zealand could move up to second in the World Test Championship table if they win the two-match series against Pakistan 2-0.

The top two teams in the standings will compete in the final next summer at Lord's.