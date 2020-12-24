Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Robin Jackman (right) became a popular commentator after his playing career finished

Former England bowler Robin Jackman, who took 1,402 wickets at an average of 22 in a 16-year career in first-class cricket, has died at the age of 75.

Jackman played four Tests for England in the twilight if his career, taking 14 wickets with a best return of 4-110.

His links with apartheid South Africa, where he coached and played for 11 winters, led to the cancellation of a Test against West Indies in 1980-81.

Guyana withheld his visa and England's management opted not to play the Test.

Jackman finally made his Test debut at the age of 35 in Barbados, with Gordon Greenidge his first wicket as he took 3-65.

Born in India but brought up in England, Jackman played in 15 one-day internationals for England over the course of nine years, taking 19 wickets.

He made his debut for Surrey in 1966 and played for the county for 16 years, taking 50 wickets or more for nine successive seasons.

Jackman also played for Western Province in 1971-72 as well as Rhodesia between 1972-73 and 1979-80 and after retiring he became a familiar voice on South African television.

His long-time Surrey team-mate John Edrich died over Christmas, aged 83.