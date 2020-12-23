Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mujeeb Ur Rahman took seven wickets in seven appearances at the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England

Middlesex have signed Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the second highest ranked bowler in world T20 cricket, for the T20 Blast in 2021.

Mujeeb, 19, featured in nine of Middlesex's T20 Blast fixtures in 2019, helping the club reach the knockout stage of the competition.

The teenager made two appearances for Kings XI Punjab in this year's IPL.

He will be available for all of Middlesex's games in next summer's tournament.

"It's great to have Mujeeb with us again for the Blast," Middlesex's head coach Stuart Law told the club's website. external-link

"He's the number two ranked bowler in T20 cricket, behind his countryman Rashid Khan, and brings great variety to our attack."