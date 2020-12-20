Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jacques Kallis (left) averaged 55.37 with the bat in 166 Tests for South Africa from 1995 to 2013

South Africa legend Jacques Kallis will join England as batting consultant for their tour of Sri Lanka in January.

The 45-year-old is third on the all-time list of Test run-scorers with 13,289. He also took 292 wickets.

Kallis has coached Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and worked with the South Africa team, but was not part of the Proteas set-up for England's recent tour.

England play two Tests in Sri Lanka before going on to tour India.

Kallis will work under head coach Chris Silverwood and alongside assistant coach Paul Collingwood, wicketkeeping consultant James Foster, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, bowling coach Jon Lewis and spin bowling consultant Jeetan Patel.

Both Tests will be played in Galle, starting on 14 January and 22 January.