Dan Christian has played 329 Twenty20 games - Shane Watson is the only Australian to have played more

Big Bash League, Hobart Sydney Sixers 177-5 (20 overs): Christian 50 (16) Adelaide Strikers 139-7 (20 overs): O'Keefe 2-8 Sydney Sixers won by 38 runs Scorecard

Dan Christian smashed the second-fastest half-century in Big Bash history to propel Sydney Sixers to a 38-run victory over Adelaide Strikers.

Christian reached 50 from only 15 balls in Hobart to help lift the defending champions to 177-5.

The 37-year-old then struck with the ball, removing Sussex's Phil Salt for 28 to end a rapid start to the chase.

Adelaide ended on 139-7, with Carlos Brathwaite, Steve O'Keefe and Ben Manenti taking two wickets each.

The Strikers at least take the Bash Boost point for having the better score after 10 overs, while the Sixers climb to third, three points behind leaders Hobart Hurricanes with a game in hand.

Christian's assault was all the more remarkable given the struggles his team-tames had experienced earlier against the moving ball.

The Sixers were 58-3 after one ball of the 12th over when Christian arrived at the crease, only for the man who captained Nottinghamshire to the T20 Blast title in the past summer to belt five sixes and four fours.

The only faster half-century in the BBL is the 12-ball 50 smashed by Chris Gayle for Melbourne Renegades against the Strikers in 2016.

Although Salt and Jake Weatherald gave Adelaide a flying start, they were tied down in the middle overs by the off-spin of Manenti, the experience of left-arm spinner O'Keefe and the tricks of Christian, who took 1-25 from his four overs.