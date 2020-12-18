Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Helm has been named in England white-ball squads but is still awaiting his international debut

Middlesex players Tom Helm, Ethan Bamber and Luke Hollman have all extended their contracts with the club.

Right-arm fast bowler Helm will now remain at Lord's until the end of the 2023 county season.

The 26-year-old has taken 207 wickets for in 96 games for the club across all formats since making his debut in 2013.

Right-arm seamer Bamber, 21, has signed a two-year contract, while 20-year-old all-rounder Hollman has agreed a three-year deal.