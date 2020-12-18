Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin removed Steve Smith for one in his first over

First Test, Adelaide Oval (day two) India 244 (Kohli 74, Starc 4-53) & 9-1 Australia 191 (Paine 73*; Ashwin 4-55, Yadav 3-40) India lead by 62 runs Scorecard

India took the upper hand as 15 wickets fell on day two of a fast-moving first Test against Australia in Adelaide.

The superb tourists bowled Australia out for 191 but lost opener Prithvi Shaw in reaching 9-1, a lead of 62.

Australia captain Tim Paine made an unbeaten 73, while Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-55 and Umesh Yadav 3-40.

Earlier, India slipped from 233-6 overnight to 244 all out inside the first 19 balls of the day as Mitchell Starc finished with 4-53.

Pat Cummins claimed 3-48 and also bowled Shaw through the gate in the six overs possible before the close in India's second innings.

It could have been better for India, but they dropped Paine on 26 and twice reprieved Marnus Labuschagne, who made 47, in a sloppy fielding display.

Although Australia, superbly marshalled by Paine, added 80 for the final three wickets, India remain favourites to win this day/night encounter and take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series.

Listen to live coverage of day three on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website on Friday from 04:40 GMT.

