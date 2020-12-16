Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mohammad Amir last played for Pakistan in August on their tour of England

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir has retired from international cricket at the age of 28.

The left-armer, who quit Test cricket in July 2019, played 146 games across all three formats after making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2009.

In 2011 he was one of three Pakistan players jailed for a plot to bowl deliberate no-balls in a Test against England.

Amir returned to Test cricket in 2016 after a five-year ban for spot-fixing.

He took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47 in 36 Tests, 81 wickets at 29.62 in 61 one-day internationals and 59 wickets at 21.40 in 50 Twenty20s.