Pakistan's Mohammad Amir retires from international cricket
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir has retired from international cricket at the age of 28.
The left-armer, who quit Test cricket in July 2019, played 146 games across all three formats after making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2009.
In 2011 he was one of three Pakistan players jailed for a plot to bowl deliberate no-balls in a Test against England.
Amir returned to Test cricket in 2016 after a five-year ban for spot-fixing.
He took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47 in 36 Tests, 81 wickets at 29.62 in 61 one-day internationals and 59 wickets at 21.40 in 50 Twenty20s.