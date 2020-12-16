Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Worrall has played three one-day internationals for Australia, the last in 2016

Gloucestershire have re-signed Australia fast bowler Dan Worrall for the 2021 season.

The 29-year-old had previous spells with the county in 2018 - which was cut short by a foot injury - and 2019.

Worrall, currently playing for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League, will be eligible to play in all formats.

"I feel I have plenty of unfinished business with the club and I am confident I'll be able to make a difference in the new season," he said.

"I'm really excited to be back. They have a cracking bunch of lads who are all really dedicated to competing with the best and I can't wait to be a part of that culture again."

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson welcomed the return of "a quality opening bowler".

"Dan has shown previously at Gloucestershire how highly skilled he is, especially in English conditions," Dawson said.

"He's a great person to have in the changing room and to have a new-ball bowler for the whole season is a positive boost not just for the bowling attack but for the whole squad."

Gloucestershire open their County Championship campaign with a home fixture against Surrey starting on 8 April, 2021.