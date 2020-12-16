Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Virat Kohli scored 74 from 180 balls before being run out in India's first Test against Australia in Adelaide

First Test, Adelaide (day one): India 233-6: Kohli 74, Pujara 43, Starc 2-49 Scorecard

India captain Virat Kohli was run out for 74 as Australia took late wickets in the opening match of a four-Test series in Adelaide.

From struggling at 32-2, Kohli helped the tourists reach 233-6 on the first day of the day-night Test.

Kohli - who will return home after this match to be at the birth of his first child - was dismissed after a mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australia bowlers, picking up 2-49.

After Kohli won the toss and elected to bat, Australia seamer Starc bowled opener Prithvi Shaw for a duck with just the second ball of the series.

Pat Cummins then bowled Mayank Agarwal for 17, before Kohli grinded out a partnership of 68 with Cheteshwar Pujara to help India stabilise the innings.

Pujara, who took 147 balls to score his first boundary, was eventually out for 43 from 160 deliveries.

The batsman edged off-spinner Nathan Lyon to Marnus Labuschagne at leg gully but was originally given not out, prompting a successful Australia review.

Kohli and Rahane then shared a solid stand of 88, before the calamitous run out.

Having driven straight to mid-off, Rahane called for the single before sending his captain back.

With Kohli already halfway down the pitch, Josh Hazlewood threw in for Lyon to whip off the bails.

It was a fine, hard-fought knock by Kohli, who now averages 72.14 from seven Test innings at the Adelaide Oval.

Rahane was later trapped lbw by Starc for 42, while Hanuma Vihari was lbw to Hazlewood for 16.

Wriddhiman Saha, not out on nine, and Ravichandran Ashwin, unbeaten on 15, will look to build India's first-innings total on day two.