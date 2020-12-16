Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Maia Bouchier scored 28 and took 1-13 in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final in September

Southern Vipers all-rounder Maia Bouchier has praised the "ridiculous support" she has received since being suspended from bowling.

Bouchier, 22, was deemed to have an illegal action after being reported and subsequently assessed in October.

She played a key role in helping Vipers win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last season and has also been picked by Southern Brave for The Hundred in 2021.

"It's good I've been tested and I know what to do," she told BBC South Today.

Right-arm medium pacer Bouchier, who has also previously played for Middlesex, was ordered to carry out "remedial work" on her bowling action by the England and Wales Cricket Board before being reassessed.

Former England captain and Vipers head coach Charlotte Edwards has been among those backing her since the suspension.

"I've got ridiculous support behind me," she said. "The whole team at Vipers, the coach and my parents as well.

"Everyone's been involved in helping me put a plan in place and I'm just looking forward to getting out there again.

"It's about ironing out the small details with my action. The big things in my action are good so far, it's just things that will come down to drills, balance and strength work.

"Once we get the basics nailed, I'll be able to push on into next year and it will be a positive experience."

Bouchier is also among one of eight players now confirmed to be part of Southern Brave women's squad for The Hundred next season alongside England internationals Danny Wyatt and Anya Shrubsole.

"I'm really excited," she said. "I've played with lots of the girls before.

"It's hugely exciting to get the chance to play with some of the best cricketers in the world and gain experience from them.

"It's going to be a whole new experience, a whole new fast-paced game and very unpredictable.

"The five weeks we'll be playing in it will be unlike anything we've seen before."