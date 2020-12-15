West Indies in Bangladesh 2021

January

18 Warm-up match (opponents TBC), Savar

20 1st ODI, Mirpur (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

22 2nd ODI, Mirpur (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

25 3rd ODI, Chittagong (ZAC Stadium) (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

28-31 Warm-up match (opponents TBC), Chittagong (MA Aziz Stadium)

February

3-7 1st Test, Chittagong (ZAC Stadium) (04:00 GMT)

11-15 2nd Test, Mirpur (04:00 GMT)

