Peter Siddle (left) retired from international cricket in 2019 after playing 67 Tests, 20 one-day internationals and two Twenty20s for Australia

Big Bash League, Launceston Hobart Hurricanes 146 (19.3 overs): McDermott 46 (33), Ingram 46 (35), Siddle 5-16 Adelaide Strikers 147-7 (18.4 overs): Weatherald 68* (48), Carey 55 (40) Adelaide Strikers won by five wickets Scorecard ; Table

Peter Siddle's Twenty20-best figures set Adelaide Strikers on the way to a five-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes in a match where 'X-Factor' substitutes were used for the first time.

Siddle's 5-16 helped dismiss the Hurricanes for 146, which the Strikers chased with eight balls to spare.

After 10 overs of the Hurricanes' innings, both teams made a change.

Hobart brought in Macallister Wright for Johan Botha, while Adelaide introduced Matt Short for Danny Briggs.

In rules introduced this season, teams can make a change after 10 overs of the first innings, providing the player replaced has not batted or has not bowled more than one over.

Having been reduced to 20-3, the Hurricanes opted for batsman Wright over the spin of veteran Botha.

Warwickshire left-arm spinner Briggs, in his first Big Bash campaign, conceded 15 runs from his only over and gave way to spin-bowling all-rounder Short.

Ben McDermott and Colin Ingram made 46 apiece in a Hurricanes recovery that came either side of the substitution, only for 36-year-old former Australia seamer Siddle to take four wickets in nine balls at the end of the innings.

Sussex's Phil Salt was one of two Adelaide batsmen to fall to James Faulkner in the first over of the reply, before Jake Weatherald and Alex Carey added 107 for the third wicket.

Carey perished for 55, but Weatherald was unbeaten on 68 when the Strikers completed victory.

