Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence (far right) could not join the team huddle before the match

Brisbane Heat's Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence have been fined A$10,000 (£5,640) for breaching coronavirus protocols by posing with a fan for a photograph.

The pair had to keep distance from team-mates during the Big Bash defeat by Sydney Thunder after the breach.

Lynn and Lawrence, who was called up to the England Test squad last week, have accepted the punishment.

In an apology, Lynn said he was "lulled into a false sense of security".

The pair were heavily reprimanded for the conduct and given the fine, which sees A$4,000 suspended for the rest of the BBL season.

Heat were also fined A$50,000 - with A$20,000 suspended - following an investigation by Cricket Australia.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lynn admitted to taking a photograph with a member of public at a licensed venue and catching a taxi.

"I would like to say sorry to my team-mates, the club and the Heat fans for being careless and not observing the protocols that were put in place to ensure the continuity of the competition," said the 30-year-old batsman.

"I was probably lulled into a false sense of security that because everything has been improving around the country we were getting closer to normal behaviour."