Jersey beat Guernsey by five wickets when the sides last played in September 2019

Guernsey will have to play rivals Jersey if they are to make the Global Qualifiers for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Guernsey will begin their campaign in European Sub Regional Qualifier B in Finland from 30 June to 5 July 2021.

If they win their eight-team tournament they will be one of four teams to make the final European qualifier in Spain from 15-21 October 2021.

Jersey have an automatic place in that tournament along with each of the three European sub-group winners.

Guernsey will have to get past Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Finland, Hungary, Luxembourg and Sweden next year if they are to win a place in the next round.

Guernsey finished fifth in the 2019 European regional finals, which they hosted, while Jersey won the tournament.

Jersey are ranked 24th in the world and fifth in Europe at the shortest form of the game, behind England, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, while Guernsey are ranked 36th behind Italy, Denmark and Germany.